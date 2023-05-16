It's a washout! Timing out Tuesday's rainfall

Rain is definitely going to make a statement today so don't forget your umbrella before you head out the door.

For those of you that commute before 8 a.m., you may make it into work without hitting rain, but that time is limited! By 9 a.m., showers will be moving from west to east across the Tri-State. By the noon hour, rain is expected to be widespread with pockets of heavier rain at times. Showers continue through the early afternoon hours and then start to taper off between 4 to 6 p.m. Temperatures will be cooler today in the mid to upper 60s due to clouds and rainfall.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday morning rainfall



Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Showers



Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday afternoon showers



Clouds depart tonight and we'll cool to 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be an ideal day with a sunny sky and lower levels of humidity. Temperatures warm to 70, making for a perfect day to get outside or just simply open the windows.

Thursday's forecast also looks ideal, starting at 46 and warming to 75 that afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Again, humidity isn't an issue.

Our next round of low pressure will move in on Friday. We've been watching the timing of this system and I'm finally starting to see some model agreement on this system! It looks like Friday will start dry and we'll see showers moving in later Friday evening. Currently, the best chance for rain is Friday late evening and overnight.

If the current timing hours, showers will exit the Tri-State early Saturday morning and then we'll enjoy dry weather for the rest of the weekend. Highs come in around 70 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Showers move in

Cloudy, mild

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Rounds of rain likely

Overcast, cooler

High: 64

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========