It's a pumpkin spice kind of forecast, but way too soon!

Near record lows expected tonight
Kathy Lawler
Posted
and last updated

We can call it may things. Fake Fall, a Fall preview, a cold snap or just call it relief! But the reality is, today's forecast is not normal.

Temperatures start in the low 50s under a clear sky. We'll see a few hit or miss clouds later this afternoon as the temperature barely climbs to 70 degrees. All in all, it's a refreshing day and a great day to get outside.

Tonight is when we'll have to monitor for record low temperatures. We are forecasting a low of 46 degrees. The record for tonight is 44!

Sunday will be chilly in the morning hours for Bengals tailgating. By the time the game starts, temperatures will be in the low 70s, warming to 74 with ample sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly climb next week, returning to the upper 80s for several days. But with low levels of humidity, we won't have to worry about a heat index or rain chances. There is NO rain in the forecast for the next 9 days.

SATURDAY MORNING
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 52

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Fall like temperatures
High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear
Chilly
Low: 46

SUNDAY
Sunshine
Mild
High: 74

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 48

