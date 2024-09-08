It's a great DEY for football when you check out this forecast

Wow. It's chilly outside! As you step out the door this morning, you might want to consider a sweatshirt or jacket because temperatures are in the mid to low 40s.

We'll see ample sunshine today and that helps temperatures rise back to 63 by noon and then up to 72 by 4 p.m. There are no issues for the Bengals tailgate hours or the game itself. Have fun today and let's go Bengals!

Monday will be more "normal" for this time of year. Despite a chilly start again with a low of 48 degrees, we'll warm to 80 in the afternoon hours with sunshine. 82 is considered average for this time year.

Tuesday temperatures jump higher, back into the mid to upper 80s. It's still sunny and very dry with no humidity to factor in.

We'll see a few days where highs are back near the 90 degree mark but this is dry heat. The morning hours will be refreshing but the afternoons will be hot and sunny.

When will we see rain? There's a glimmer of hope for next weekend and the potential for rain in the Tri-State. The latest weather models are starting to show a tropical system coming up from the Gulf of Mexico and passing through the Ohio Valley. This could mean more clouds, spotty showers and temperatures starting to cool. But I would NOT consider this a guarantee. It's something we are watching but tropical tracks this many days out are often unreliable, especially at this point in the tropical season.

SUNDAY MORNING

Clear

Cold

Low: 44

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 72

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool again

Low: 48

MONDAY

Sunshine

Closer to average temps

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 53

