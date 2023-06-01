It sure is feeling a lot like Summer!

Today is considered Meteorological Summer!

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 50s and 60s. Dewpoints are decent, so we're not overly muggy. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s! We'll be almost 10 degrees above average. Tonight, temperatures fall to the 60s and it will feel relatively comfortable.

The hot trend continues and so does the dry weather! It is possible to hit 90 degrees Friday and Saturday with another dose of sunny skies. Because we're so dry and relative humidity is low, we could have some concerns for fire weather. This will be something to watch.

There is a chance for a cool down! On Sunday, our high temperatures could only rise to the low 80s! This is only a little bit of relief from the heat. There is still the possibility that cooler weather could continue into next week, but this is still something that needs to be watched.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfortable

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Sunny

HOT!!!

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Light winds

Low: 63

