It feels like we need to celebrate the simple fact that it rained overnight! Scattered showers will continue through sunrise and then exit to the south.

Clouds decrease throughout the day and we'll see more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures only warm to 77 degrees. There is some good news to share today, Canadian wildfire smoke is finally being pushed to the south so we'll actually see the sun today and not the gray/filtered version we've had the last 3 days.

An air quality advisory is in effect today for the Cincinnati metro area. This alert comes from the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. Today's air quality should actually be better than what we saw on Tuesday. The cold front brought in rain, washing out a lot of the smoke from the atmosphere, plus the front pushed smoke to the south too.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures increase a little to start the weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday. Humidity is still low on this day as well.

We are watching Sunday for the return of rainfall. It won't be a washout for the day, but more of a rain chance coming in later that evening and overnight.

MORNING RUSH

Rain exits to the south

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Morning rain

Clouds decrease

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 52

