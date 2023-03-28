Isolated showers return this afternoon

It's a colder start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. But the good news is, the sky is partly cloudy and we aren't dealing with rain as you head to work or school this morning.

An area of low pressure is going to pass just to our north today and this is going to produce two things: more clouds and a quick rain chance. You'll notice that the sky turns mostly cloudy after the noon hour. And then around 2 p.m., isolated showers will start to develop on the radar. This isolated chance for light rain will be around for the rest of the daylight hours. Temperatures will top out around 52 today.

Clouds decrease tonight and winds continue from the northwest. This means cooler air will move in and we'll drop to 30 degrees.

High pressure moves in on Wednesday giving us a mostly sunny forecast with seasonal temperatures around 57 degrees.

And then we get to Reds Opening Day! The forecast still looks ideal for a big day being outside. By noon, temperatures will rise to around 50 for the parade. And then at 4 p.m., we'll warm to 62 degrees as the ballgame gets underway. The sky will be sunny!

Showers and storms return on Friday with the possibility of stronger to severe storms in the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Colder

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========