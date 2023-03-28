Isolated showers return this afternoon

It's a colder start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. But the good news is, the sky is partly cloudy and we aren't dealing with rain as you head to work or school this morning.
An area of low pressure is going to pass just to our north today and this is going to produce two things: more clouds and a quick rain chance. You'll notice that the sky turns mostly cloudy after the noon hour. And then around 2 p.m., isolated showers will start to develop on the radar. This isolated chance for light rain will be around for the rest of the daylight hours. Temperatures will top out around 52 today.
Clouds decrease tonight and winds continue from the northwest. This means cooler air will move in and we'll drop to 30 degrees.
High pressure moves in on Wednesday giving us a mostly sunny forecast with seasonal temperatures around 57 degrees.
And then we get to Reds Opening Day! The forecast still looks ideal for a big day being outside. By noon, temperatures will rise to around 50 for the parade. And then at 4 p.m., we'll warm to 62 degrees as the ballgame gets underway. The sky will be sunny!
Showers and storms return on Friday with the possibility of stronger to severe storms in the Ohio Valley.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 36
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 52
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Colder
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 57
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 33
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports