Isolated showers but thankfully no severe weather threat today

It has been an active stretch of days here in the Tri-State with rounds of severe storms. We thankfully do not have a risk for severe storms in the Tri-State today but that does not mean it's a rain-free forecast.

Monday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. Due to all the heavy rain over the weekend, it is a possibility that we'll see some fog developing. We are also going to see a few showers on the radar to start the day as well.

Isolated chances for rain will be around throughout the day as temperatures warm to the low 80s. The sky will stay mostly cloudy. The better chances for rain today are north of the Ohio River.

We'll see a break in rain chances tonight and most of Tuesday, but the 4th of July isn't 100% in the clear when it comes to rain.

The 4th of July will be hot and humid here in the Tri-State. We'll warm to 88 with a heat index of 91 degrees. We should see a few pop up showers and storms Tuesday afternoon but only for a few hours. The chance for rain should diminish as the sun sets and fireworks get underway.

Jennifer Ketchmark Small rain chance on 4th of July



Temperatures top out closer to 90 on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and muggy

Low: 66

4TH OF JULY

Mostly sunny

Slight afternoon storm chance

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 68

