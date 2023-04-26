Is the weekend ahead going to be a washout?

We've made it to Wednesday and that means you are already thinking ahead to the weekend and your outdoor plans. With rain icons on the extended forecast, I've received a lot of questions about whether it's going to be a washout this weekend and I have some good news. The latest models runs have been trending drier, with less and less rain possible over the weekend. It still looks like we'll see a little rain at times, but it's not a washout!

For today's forecast, we are starting out with some isolated showers on the radar through 8 a.m. with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are not as cold in the mid 40s. We'll warm to 61 this afternoon as clouds decrease. The combination of more sunshine with peak heat this afternoon will make for a great feeling outside. Enjoy it!

Thursday starts dry with temperatures in the low 40s. We'll warm to 62 tomorrow. But rain is making a return tomorrow. Low pressure is passing to our south and this will bring in scattered showers for the afternoon and evening hours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday rain chance



Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now for Friday, it looks like the best rain chance is in the morning hours and only a slight chance after that to finish the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday showers



Then we get into the weekend rain chance. Saturday's rain potential is down to 20% as the models have continued to run drier. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. And yes, in the afternoon, a quick shower cannot be ruled out but most will be dry.

Sunday is also looking better and better. I'm only seeing a 30% chance for rain but it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Clouds build

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 62

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers likely

Overcast

Low: 50

