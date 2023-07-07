Is the weekend a washout? Here's the latest on rain timing!

It's time for the weekend already and you definitely need to read this forecast breakdown because storms are coming back soon!

Thankfully our Friday forecast is ideal and one of the best we've seen this week. Temperatures start in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and some isolated river valley fog. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then up to 84 at 4 p.m. Humidity will be lower today but not completely absent. The sky turns mostly sunny this afternoon.

Then the next are of low pressures rolls in for Saturday and storms are likely.

WCPO Saturday Severe Weather Potential



Saturday morning starts dry as clouds build. If you are wanting to do things outside, aim for prior to 1 p.m. After that, scattered storms start to develop and dot the radar for hours. But as we go into the evening hours, storms become much more likely and widespread on the radar. There's even the chance that a few storms could turn strong to severe. The SPC has a marginal risk for severe storms, primarily focused on damaging winds and large hail.

WCPO Saturday early afternoon



WCPO Saturday evening storms



WCPO Saturday late evening storms



The same area of low pressure continues to bring in rounds of showers and storms on Sunday. The overnight storms from Saturday fade early Sunday morning and we'll get a break in the rain. But in the early afternoon, new scattered showers and storms will return to the radar for numerous hours. It shouldn't be as robust as Saturday's storm activity nor as widespread.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

River valley fog

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Dry start, clouds build

Scattered afternoon and evening storms likely

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Storms continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Scattered storms

Warm and muggy

High: 81

