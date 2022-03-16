Watch
Ideal Wednesday forecast, when rain eventually returns

Low pressure rolls up from the southwest later this week
Posted at 3:27 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 03:27:00-04

Who's ready for another gorgeous day?

The sky starts mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid low 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine as the sun rises and up through the noon hour. Then the sky turns partly cloudy for this afternoon with a high of 70 degrees.

Thursday is more or less a repeat forecast. Temperatures start in the upper 40s for a bit milder start to the day and the afternoon ends with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 70.

Rain will return on Friday. A warm front is sitting over the Tri-State and this will be the focal point for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The sky will be mostly cloudy during the day and temperatures still make it into the mid 60s. As low pressures passes late Friday evening, we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. But severe weather does not look like an issue for us with this system.

Friday's rainy setup
Lingering light rain will stick around for much of the day on Saturday. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast with cooler temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Yes, it's a drop in temps but it's a more seasonal forecast for mid March.

Sunday will be another great day as sunshine returns and temperatures rebound to the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cool, dry
Low: 43

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 49

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm again
High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Warm
Low: 49

==========

