Ideal travel day as sunshine and warmth return again

Are you hitting the road today? Or just staying local? Regardless of your answer, the forecast is in your favor today!
Temperatures start in the low 30s and upper 20s under a clear sky. With winds from the southwest again today at 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will move quickly! We'll warm to 57 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. If you are travelling, we have no weather systems to speak of regionally either.
The sky is mostly clear tonight with a low of 34 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day isn't looking too bad weather wise. We'll see increasing clouds in the morning hours and a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures warm to 58 degrees. We'll eventually see some isolated, light showers moving through the Tri-State but that doesn't really come into the picture until after 7 p.m.
Light, hit or miss rain will continue overnight and into the first half of our Friday forecast. Rain exits to the east in the afternoon hours but the sky will stay overcast. Friday's high will be in the low 50s.
We are finally seeing some agreement in the weather models regarding the weekend rain chance. The best potential looks like it will be Saturday evening and night for scattered showers. This could linger into Sunday morning as well. But severe weather isn't expected, nor is mixed precipitation or heavy rain. Sunday will be breezy as this system exits.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY
Sunny to mostly sunny
Milder
High: 57
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 34
THANKSGIVING DAY
Clouds build
Turning mostly cloudy
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT
Overcast
A few isolated showers
Low: 45
