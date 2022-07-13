Ideal Summer Forecast

It's a gorgeous start to the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. It's a noticeable drop in temps and humidity compared to 24 hours ago.
The first half of the day will be mostly sunny and then you'll notice a few more clouds popping in this afternoon. While there is a 10% chance that we could see a quick shower develop, most will not see rain today. The high climbs to 85 with no heat index to calculate.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and refreshing with a low of 64.
Thursday and Friday bring nearly repeat forecasts. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds continue, which keeps the heat and humidity in check. It's really a fantastic stretch of weather for us!
It looks like the first half of the weekend should be dry on Saturday with highs increasing to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity shouldn't be an issue this day. Sunday brings a spotty rain chance that will linger into Monday's forecast as well.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Refreshing
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 64
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Not too humid
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 62
