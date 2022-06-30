Ideal summer day, humidity still missing

We continue to crank up the heat slowly but surely this week. But humidity is lacking yet again, but that's not a bad thing!

The morning starts with a clear sky and a low of 65. We'll warm to 83 by the noon hour and then up to 90 by 4 p.m. Humidity is technically slowly rising during the day but it's still not a level to give us a heat index or that "muggy" feeling. We will reserve that for Friday!

An air quality alert is in effect again today. Here's what it means: AIR QUALITY ALERT.

Friday starts with a partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. And yes, it will be noticeably more humid as you head out the door. Temperatures will again warm to 90 on Friday. Pop up showers and storms will dot the radar starting in the early afternoon and that chance continues for the rest of the day. It's not a guaranteed chance for rain for all locations, it's hit or miss, so don't bank on rain.

A cold front stalls over the Ohio Valley on Saturday. This could lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day but again, it's not a guarantee that it will rain in your town. It's a 40-50% chance. Saturday will be warm and muggy with a high of 85.

Sunday is another day where rain is possible but not a definite thing. The frontal boundary will still be in the region and that could lead to a stray shower or thunderstorms. It's a day to check the radar but don't completely cancel your outdoor plans.

Monday still looks warm and humid with a high of 89 for the 4th of July. Rain chances are lowest on this day over the holiday weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant start

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny sky

Warmer but not too humid

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 69

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Pop up afternoon storms

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Warm, muggy

Low: 70

