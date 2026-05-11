Ideal start to the work week, when the next round of rain moves in

We are looking at a gorgeous start to the week. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s as we start the day.

The sky will be mostly sunny today with temperatures rising to the 70-degree mark. It's nearly a carbon copy of the weather we experienced on Sunday.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight under a clear sky and a light northeast wind. We'll bottom out at 45 on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is looking like another ideal day. We'll warm to 75 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. The Florence Y'alls have their Opening Day that evening, and it will be a great evening for baseball. Temperatures will still be around 68 degrees at first pitch.

WCPO Y'alls forecast for Opening Day

We only have one chance for rain this week and it's an overnight chance for rain. This will come in Tuesday night after midnight and wrap up before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.5" locally.

WCPO Tuesday night rainfall

WCPO Rain exits Wednesday morning

The rain system will not negatively impact temperatures on Wednesday. Highs still end up around 72 degrees that afternoon with partly cloudy conditions.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool and dry

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 58

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