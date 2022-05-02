Watch
Ideal Monday before Tuesday stronger storms

Threat for severe weather Tuesday
Cincygram: The Cincinnati skyline from day to night
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
As the sky begins to darken, the city begins to create its own light.
Posted at 3:30 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 04:15:18-04

We are staring down a gorgeous Monday forecast but let this be your 9 First Warning, severe storms will be possible on Tuesday.

For Monday, the sky starts mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning hours and a few more clouds developing later this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s and the day is dry, it's truly a weather-win on a Monday.

Tuesday comes with two possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms but it's the later round that could be severe. The first round of rain comes through between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is our warm front lifting. This morning round of rain will greatly impact how much energy we can build back up to fuel afternoon showers and thunderstorms. But if we get a decent break in rain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this should be enough fuel to fire up afternoon showers and thunderstorms, potentially turning severe.

Tuesday morning storm chance
The afternoon showers and storms will pop around 3 p.m. and form a broken line of storms as they move east. The best chance for this would be around the I-71 corridor and to the east. This lines up with the "slight risk" of severe weather place over that region by the Storm Prediction Center. Our severe weather threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail and a low end tornado threat.

Tuesday afternoon storms
Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 47

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 58

TUESDAY
Rounds of showers and storms
Strong to severe storms possible
High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT
Decreasing clouds
Mild
Low: 57

