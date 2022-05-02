Ideal Monday before Tuesday stronger storms

We are staring down a gorgeous Monday forecast but let this be your 9 First Warning, severe storms will be possible on Tuesday.

For Monday, the sky starts mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning hours and a few more clouds developing later this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s and the day is dry, it's truly a weather-win on a Monday.

Tuesday comes with two possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms but it's the later round that could be severe. The first round of rain comes through between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is our warm front lifting. This morning round of rain will greatly impact how much energy we can build back up to fuel afternoon showers and thunderstorms. But if we get a decent break in rain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this should be enough fuel to fire up afternoon showers and thunderstorms, potentially turning severe.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday morning storm chance



The afternoon showers and storms will pop around 3 p.m. and form a broken line of storms as they move east. The best chance for this would be around the I-71 corridor and to the east. This lines up with the "slight risk" of severe weather place over that region by the Storm Prediction Center. Our severe weather threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail and a low end tornado threat.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday afternoon storms



Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 47

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Mild

Low: 57

