Ideal forecast for Labor Day before heat rises again

Happy Labor Day!

The forecast is going to be fantastic for your outdoor plans or just traveling back home to the Tri-State. The sky is mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid-to-low 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to the mid 80s. Humidity isn't overwhelming, so there isn't a heat index to worry about today.

Tonight's forecast is dry and partly cloudy. We'll cool to 66 degrees.

It's back to work on Tuesday and it's going to be a hot day. Temperatures increase to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Seasonal highs this time of year are closer to 82 degrees, so this is several degrees above normal. Humidity rises slightly too tomorrow.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. We should be dry for the majority of the day but our team is watching for a few isolated showers in the late afternoon hours.

Thursday will be our best chance for rain this week. A slow-moving cold front will bring widespread showers to our area on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. This front will also bring down the heat for the end of the week.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 63

LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer, dry

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer, more humid

High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT

Dry night

Warm and muggy

Low: 72

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