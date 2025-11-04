Ideal forecast for Election Day, but big changes toward the end of the week

It's Election Day, and we have a forecast that won't get in the way of getting out to the polls.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 61 this afternoon with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. It's a seasonal day—great for getting outside!

Tonight's temperature won't be quite as cold, only cooling to 47 degrees.

Get ready for a windy day on Wednesday. A cold front is passing through the Ohio Valley, ushering in warmer air ahead of it, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. But the wind will be noticeable. Expect to experience southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Behind the front, temperatures cool a bit for Thursday. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

The first big weather story of the week is the rain that moves in on Friday. A stronger cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley. This will mainly bring rainfall, but an isolated rumble of thunder isn't out of the question. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, and highs will end up in the mid to low 60s.

The bigger news is what happens over the weekend and into next week. Cold air will come rushing into the Tri-State. This all starts on Sunday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. And then by Monday, we could only be looking at highs in the low 40s! This will put us nearly 20 degrees below normal and bring a winter-like chill.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry and pleasant

High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy & warmer

High: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 39

