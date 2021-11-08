Ideal Fall weather, but for how long?

The stretch of beautiful weather isn't done here in the Tri-State!

Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning under a clear sky. Ample sunshine will be around during the day as temperatures warm to 67 degrees. Seasonal for November 8th is 57 degrees so we are 10 degrees above normal.

The night will be cool, dry and clear. Our low should cool to 42.

Tuesday brings another mild day with a high of 67 but the sky finally starts to change. The morning starts with sunshine but clouds will build in during the day, turning mostly cloudy before sunset. This cloud cover increase is due to a weak cold front moving into the area. It could lead to a few light rain showers going into Wednesday morning.

The next best rain chance will be on Thursday as a stronger cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. It brings in much cooler air for the weekend and potentially a quick wintry mix on Sunday!

