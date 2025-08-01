Ideal day for the 1st day of August

We made it through the oppressive heat and humidity!
The first day of August will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s and we will only warm to 80 this afternoon. Dew points continue to fall today, so the air continues to feel better.
The Reds play today at 12:40 p.m., and the first pitch temperature is 74 degrees.
The sky remains mostly clear overnight, allowing the temperature to drop a bit more. We should bottom out in the low 60s and upper 50s on Saturday morning.
Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny, dry and just about perfect. We will warm to 81 degrees.
Sunday is another mostly sunny day, with a high of 83 degrees. Seasonal for early August is 86.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 64
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Little to no humidity
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 61
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 81
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Dry
High: 83
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports