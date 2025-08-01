Ideal day for the 1st day of August

We made it through the oppressive heat and humidity!

The first day of August will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures start in the mid to low 60s and we will only warm to 80 this afternoon. Dew points continue to fall today, so the air continues to feel better.

The Reds play today at 12:40 p.m., and the first pitch temperature is 74 degrees.

The sky remains mostly clear overnight, allowing the temperature to drop a bit more. We should bottom out in the low 60s and upper 50s on Saturday morning.

Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny, dry and just about perfect. We will warm to 81 degrees.

Sunday is another mostly sunny day, with a high of 83 degrees. Seasonal for early August is 86.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Little to no humidity

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry

High: 83

