Ian brings clouds and small rain chances into the Tri-State

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are pushing clouds into the Ohio Valley for our Saturday forecast. Temperatures start in the low 50s and warm to 70 this afternoon. So at least temperature wise, this is a relatively normal forecast for the 1st day of October!

The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day due to Ian. If you are in Indiana, you will probably see a few more pops of sunshine in your sky. There is still a chance for rain today in our eastern towns. This rain should be spotty and light if it gets here. But it is very possible that we don't get much rain today.

Temperatures cool to 53 tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

The influence of Ian is gone on Sunday and this means we are in for a gorgeous forecast. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels in the low 70s. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the day too. It will be a great day to do just about anything outside.

The coming work week will be rather pleasant. Highs will be around the low 70s Monday through Thursday. Our next chance for rain doesn't come back until Thursday and even then, it doesn't look like much! More than likely, this boundary will mainly chance temperatures and turn things much cooler for the coming weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

A few showers to the east

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 53

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 48

