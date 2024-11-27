Watch Now
Huge travel day, when rain is likely to impact the roads

Rain turns to snow for some tonight
Brynn Anderson/AP
A pedestrian heads towards his car in rain and high winds, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. A weather pattern that could be associated with El Nino has turned winter upside-down across the U.S. during a week of heavy holiday travel, bringing spring-like warmth to the Northeast, a risk of tornadoes in the South and so much snow in parts of the West that there are concerns about avalanches. On Christmas Day, it could be warmer in New York City than Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
It's one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday and the early bird gets the worm and the better travel conditions today!

Rain is likely this evening and we expect that to lead to even slower traffic than we typically see.

The forecast is dry this morning with an overcast sky. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. We'll warm to 46 this afternoon. It looks like we should see dry travel conditions through noon. But starting around 1 p.m., isolated, light showers will start to move into the area. By 4 p.m, scattered showers will be on the radar. By 6 p.m., rain will be widespread and steady across the Tri-State. The earlier you get on the road today, the better the weather conditions are.

Rain by 6 p.m.
Rain by 6 p.m.

Rain will likely continue overnight and will transition to snowfall up around I-70 and into some of our northern locations. It's possible to see up to 1" of snow closer to I-70, so keep that in mind if you are traveling north to Dayton or Columbus. In our viewing area, any snow that falls overnight will melt as it hits the roads. Timing wise, this will happen after midnight.

Snow to the north after 2 a.m.
Snow to the north after 2 a.m.

Precipitation exits the Tri-State early Thursday morning and this will leave us overcast to mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures end up in the mid to low 40s.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Thanksgiving Day Forecast

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Chilly
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY
Isolated showers prior to 3 p.m.
Rain likely for the late afternoon and evening
High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Snow to the north
Low: 36

THANKSGIVING DAY
A wintry mix exits before 8 a.m.
Overcast and chilly
High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 29

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

