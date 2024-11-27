Huge travel day, when rain is likely to impact the roads

It's one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday and the early bird gets the worm and the better travel conditions today!

Rain is likely this evening and we expect that to lead to even slower traffic than we typically see.

The forecast is dry this morning with an overcast sky. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. We'll warm to 46 this afternoon. It looks like we should see dry travel conditions through noon. But starting around 1 p.m., isolated, light showers will start to move into the area. By 4 p.m, scattered showers will be on the radar. By 6 p.m., rain will be widespread and steady across the Tri-State. The earlier you get on the road today, the better the weather conditions are.

WCPO Rain by 6 p.m.



Rain will likely continue overnight and will transition to snowfall up around I-70 and into some of our northern locations. It's possible to see up to 1" of snow closer to I-70, so keep that in mind if you are traveling north to Dayton or Columbus. In our viewing area, any snow that falls overnight will melt as it hits the roads. Timing wise, this will happen after midnight.

WCPO Snow to the north after 2 a.m.



Precipitation exits the Tri-State early Thursday morning and this will leave us overcast to mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures end up in the mid to low 40s.

WCPO Thanksgiving Day Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers prior to 3 p.m.

Rain likely for the late afternoon and evening

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Snow to the north

Low: 36

THANKSGIVING DAY

A wintry mix exits before 8 a.m.

Overcast and chilly

High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 29

