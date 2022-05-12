Huge change in comfort in today's forecast

Humidity was a big story on Wednesday because you couldn't avoid it! But today, we are back to more comfortable air and you'll notice it the second you step outside today.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. Dew points are back into the upper 40s so that "sticky" feeling in the air is totally gone! Temperatures will warm to 78 at the noon hour with sunshine and then up to 84 by 4 p.m. It's a great forecast to get outside again.

Friday will be another warm day with temperatures starting near 60 and warming to 83 in the afternoon. The sky turns partly cloudy and it's a sign of a little moisture returning to the area. It actually gives us a 20-30% rain chance later that evening but this is main off to our eastern locations.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening rain chance



We are still watching the weekend for rain chances and it still doesn't look like either day will be a washout. Scattered showers and isolated storms will move in on Saturday afternoon. And Sunday's chance has decreased a little with a 40% of showers during the day. The cold front looks relatively weak as well, keeping severe weather out of the equation for the time being.

Don't forget to check the sky Sunday night. We have a full lunar eclipse! Check out all the details in this LUNAR ECLIPSE STORY.

MORNING RUSH

Clear, cooler

Humidity is gone

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Low humidity

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

High: 83

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Slight evening rain chance

High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========