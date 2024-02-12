How much snow we should see tonight

We are looking at another complicated system coming into the Tri-State. Everyone will see rainfall first out of this area of low pressure but eventually, some will see snowfall overnight, enough to accumulate on roads.

Monday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures around freezing. We'll warm to 48 during the day as clouds build. Rain will be coming up from the south and spreading north. This will happen between 3 to 6 p.m. for us. Rain is then likely for the rest of the evening with downpours expected at times.

WCPO Evening Rain Monday



WCPO Late night snow



Then colder air cuts in behind this system thanks to a breezy north wind. As temperatures fall, a period of snow is expected from 11 p.m. to around 3 a.m. This will mainly be east of I-71 with the best accumulations to the southeast. In general, we should see 1-3" of snow in this area with lower amounts to the west.

WCPO Snow Potential



There are a few complications I want to be transparent about.



First, there is the potential for a heavier band of snow within this system. If it were to end up over our area, snowfall amounts would easily push above 3" in a narrow band. Could it happen in the winter weather advisory area? Possibly but it's just something we'll have to watch for.

The second complication is the "bust" factor. Once again, we are on the edge of a system that is transitioning from rain to snow. More often than not, we end up staying with rain longer, cutting down our snow numbers. I wish I could say there's been great consistency in the weather models regarding snowfall amounts, but it hasn't been there, thus my reservations to say 1-3" of snow is guaranteed.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and colder with a low of 29 and a high of 42. It's possible we could have some snow covered roads still left for some as the sun rises that morning. But again, the most likely issues if they arise will be to the east of Cincinnati.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 32

MONDAY

Clouds build, staying mild

Rain likely after 4 p.m.

High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain chances to snow

Accumulating snow to the southeast

Low: 29

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 27

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========