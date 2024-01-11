How much rain we'll see Friday

If you are looking for a quiet and somewhat pleasant day, today is it! We are about to see another soaking rain system and behind it will be a blast of arctic air that lasts all next week.

Our Thursday forecast starts mostly cloudy and we'll see a break in the clouds for a few hours this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s. Winds are in from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

The next potent round of low pressure is coming up from the southwest on Friday. We'll see isolated rain chances around 8 a.m. but widespread rain should be moving in around midday and taking over for the rest of the day. This rain will be heavy at times with up to 1 inch of rain possible. Creeks, streams and rivers will rise a bit especially coming off Tuesday's record breaking rain.

WCPO Heavy rain arrives Friday midday



WCPO Heavy rain Friday



Friday will also be windy. Winds will increase from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph. Winds should be at their highest Friday night into Saturday morning with gusts around 45 mph.

Cold air moves in behind this system. Saturday's high only hits 30. We could see some isolated snow chances that day but accumulation isn't expected.

Sunday we'll only warm to 24 but it will feel like the single digits for most of the day.

And the early next week, cold air deepens. We'll see highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits. There are some snow chances passing south of us, but at this point, nothing likely for the Tri-State. We might see some snow showers Sunday night into Monday but it isn't consistent on the weather models.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Flurries to the north

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Rain likely in the afternoon

Winds increase again

High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix

Gusty winds up to 45 mph

Low: 25

