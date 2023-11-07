How much longer highs in the 70s will last

Who's ready for another stunning forecast? Highs will be in the low 70s today and the mid 70s on Wednesday.
The sky starts mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. It's noticeably warmer as you step out the door. We'll warm to 70 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy. We've been monitoring a small chance for sprinkles today but I'm not seeing anything in the latest weather models, so we are good to go on a dry day.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 76 degrees!
A cold front moves into the Tri-State by Thursday morning. While this boundary could bring in some brief overnight rain, anything we get will be spotty and light. The rest of the day Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 66.
Temperatures cool back to the mid 50s for Friday and the weekend ahead. Even Friday's rain chances don't look like much and the weekend still looks dry.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 58
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild again
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Breezy and warm
High: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Isolated rain chance
Low: 59
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports