How much longer highs in the 70s will last

Who's ready for another stunning forecast? Highs will be in the low 70s today and the mid 70s on Wednesday.

The sky starts mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. It's noticeably warmer as you step out the door. We'll warm to 70 this afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy. We've been monitoring a small chance for sprinkles today but I'm not seeing anything in the latest weather models, so we are good to go on a dry day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 76 degrees!

A cold front moves into the Tri-State by Thursday morning. While this boundary could bring in some brief overnight rain, anything we get will be spotty and light. The rest of the day Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 66.

Temperatures cool back to the mid 50s for Friday and the weekend ahead. Even Friday's rain chances don't look like much and the weekend still looks dry.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild again

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy and warm

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

Low: 59

