How long widespread rain lasts

Soaking showers spread across the Tri-State overnight. The good news is, there is no real risk of severe weather. But there are a few issues to consider: soaking roads and gusty winds.
Rain is likely through the peak morning rush so we will have wet pavement and low visibility at times as pockets of heavy rain continue. You might also see some ponding on the roads so there is the potential to hydroplane this morning too. Keep both hands on the wheel and watch out in areas where we typically see water gathering on the roads. The other issue is the wind. I don't expect this to be a widespread issue, but we could see some gustier winds through 10 a.m., mainly east of Cincinnati. But these should stay below the severe threshold. Winds up to 30 mph are possible. Rain is likely for most of our area through noon today.
After the widespread morning rain, we'll eventually see showers breaking up after the noon hour. Any rain left after 1 p.m. will be isolated and light. Temperatures top out at 57 this afternoon under a cloudy sky.
Wednesday will be colder and mostly cloudy with a high of 47.
Thanksgiving Day still looks great with a high of 52 and a mostly sunny sky. It's a seasonal forecast and nice enough to get outside!
MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Heavy at times with breezy winds
Low: 48
TUESDAY
Morning rain likely
Spotty, light afternoon rain
High: 57
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool & dry
Low: 40
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 47
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 33
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports