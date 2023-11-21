How long widespread rain lasts

Soaking showers spread across the Tri-State overnight. The good news is, there is no real risk of severe weather. But there are a few issues to consider: soaking roads and gusty winds.

Rain is likely through the peak morning rush so we will have wet pavement and low visibility at times as pockets of heavy rain continue. You might also see some ponding on the roads so there is the potential to hydroplane this morning too. Keep both hands on the wheel and watch out in areas where we typically see water gathering on the roads. The other issue is the wind. I don't expect this to be a widespread issue, but we could see some gustier winds through 10 a.m., mainly east of Cincinnati. But these should stay below the severe threshold. Winds up to 30 mph are possible. Rain is likely for most of our area through noon today.

After the widespread morning rain, we'll eventually see showers breaking up after the noon hour. Any rain left after 1 p.m. will be isolated and light. Temperatures top out at 57 this afternoon under a cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be colder and mostly cloudy with a high of 47.

Thanksgiving Day still looks great with a high of 52 and a mostly sunny sky. It's a seasonal forecast and nice enough to get outside!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Heavy at times with breezy winds

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Morning rain likely

Spotty, light afternoon rain

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool & dry

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========