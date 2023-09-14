How long we'll see sunny, dry weather

There is something so special about clear days with incredibly dry air and mild temperatures. Most importantly, it's a "green light" to do whatever you want outside today!
Temperatures start in the low 50s with the potential for patchy fog in our river valleys. We'll warm to 69 by noon and then up to 76 by 4 p.m. for our high today. Seasonal highs are around 80 in mid September so we are a few degrees below normal. There is no detectable humidity.
With a clear sky expected again tonight, the temperature will cool nicely again. We should fall to 50 overnight in the metro, meaning the mid to upper 40s are expected in the rural areas.
Friday's forecast is picture perfect as well. We'll see a sunny sky, high at 76 again and no humidity. It will be a great night for Friday night football games.
Clouds return for Saturday but we still get a dry day with a high of 79. Sunday brings the slightest chance for rain the afternoon with a high of 77 and a mostly cloudy sky.
