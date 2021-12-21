How long we wait for the next round of rain

The forecast stays quiet for a few more days but we are still watching rain chances and timing for Christmas Eve.

The morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 20s. Towns further away from Cincinnati will be in the mid to low 20s. We'll warm back into the mid 40s this afternoon as the sky turns mostly sunny. It's dry, quiet and cool.

Wednesday's forecast will be a bit cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the Ohio Valley. It won't bring in any rainfall or snow, but it does shift the wind to the northwest and this ushers in colder air. The high only climbs to 38 tomorrow.

And then winds are back to the south on Thursday at 10 to 15 mph and that will roll in more mild air. We'll warm to 49 on Thursday.

Friday is the day that our team continues to watch for the chance of rain. An area of low pressure is heading toward the area and it's possible that we could see some isolated showers in the afternoon hours and spotty rain overnight as the cold front passes. With temperatures in the low 40s, this will definitely be rain heading into Christmas morning.

And Christmas Day still looks pleasant with highs in the mid to low 50s and a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Light winds

High: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 23

==========

