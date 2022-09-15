How long we should see dry weather

Today will be our 3rd day in a row without rain in the forecast and we could easily go another 3 days without rain, if not more!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. There will be some pockets of fog that develop. The sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures warm to 83 degrees. It's warmer but we are still seeing low levels of humidity.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Oktoberfest Forecast



We'll continue to see a small increase in temperatures each day as we finish off the work week and continue into the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s and sunshine still dominates the forecast.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Oktoberfest Forecast



The next possible system is a weak cold front on Monday. At this point, the extended weather models are only showing an isolated rain chance that day but the bulk of the day should be dry, partly cloudy and still hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll stay in the upper 80s through Wednesday next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy fog possible

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 62

