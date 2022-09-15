Watch Now
How long we should see dry weather

Areas of fog possible this morning
Sunny summer Field
Gibney, Emily
Posted at 3:19 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 03:28:32-04

Today will be our 3rd day in a row without rain in the forecast and we could easily go another 3 days without rain, if not more!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. There will be some pockets of fog that develop. The sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures warm to 83 degrees. It's warmer but we are still seeing low levels of humidity.

Friday Oktoberfest Forecast
We'll continue to see a small increase in temperatures each day as we finish off the work week and continue into the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s and sunshine still dominates the forecast.

Saturday Oktoberfest Forecast
The next possible system is a weak cold front on Monday. At this point, the extended weather models are only showing an isolated rain chance that day but the bulk of the day should be dry, partly cloudy and still hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We'll stay in the upper 80s through Wednesday next week.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Patchy fog possible
Low: 59

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 60

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 62

