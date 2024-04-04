How long we could see snowflakes today

It's cloudy. It's cold. And for some of you, it's snowing!

We'll continue to see scattered activity on the radar throughout the morning drive and the chance to see snow mixing in will continue through at least 10 a.m. After that, spotty showers will continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures start around 35 and only warm to 44 today. It's another cloudy, dreary and chilly day!

WCPO Thursday morning mix



WCPO Thursday afternoon rain



We'll stay overcast tonight with a low of 33.

Friday is a cloudy day and we'll once again see a few showers, but it's much less than what's expected today. We should only see isolated showers later in the afternoon and evening. Friday's high only rises to 47.

Saturday's forecast looks great! We'll see a mostly sunny sky and highs improve to the mid 50s.

Sunday bring back more cloud cover and some spotty showers for the afternoon and evening time frame. We'll warm to 58.

Then Monday, it's the total solar eclipse. It's not out of the question that we could see an isolated shower that day and some morning clouds. But it looks like clouds should start decreasing in the early afternoon, especially closer to the path of totality. This event is still 4 days away so expect updates to this forecast. But the current trend in the weather models is promising... but it will be close!

WCPO Eclipse Cloud Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Rain and snow mix

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Overcast, cool

Spotty, light showers

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast, slight chance

Staying chilly

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Cloudy and cool

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Chilly

Low: 31

