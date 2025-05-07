How long the dry window will last

The forecast is improving, especially for those craving a little more sunshine and less rain. But we aren't totally out of the woods yet.
The sky will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with temperatures improving to 75 degrees in the afternoon. The forecast today is more or less dry as we sit between two weather systems. However, I am still seeing some very brief showers on the radar for this afternoon. This rain will be stationary, but many of us will not see rain today, so get outside and enjoy this beautiful day!
Showers and storms will return to the Tri-State as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm to 70 degrees.
Friday's forecast indicates a 0% chance of rain. The sky will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be pleasant in the upper 60s.
The weekend forecast looks dry, although I am starting to notice that we could see a few more clouds than originally expected. Nonetheless, 72 and partly cloudy isn't a bad thing!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 55
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Warmer, slight rain chance
High: 75
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 54
THURSDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
High: 70
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 44
