How long sunshine lasts before storms return

What a way to kick off the week! It's not just the sunshine in the forecast, it's the temperatures worthy of opening the windows too.

Temperatures start in the low to mid 40s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 58 degrees by the noon hour and then up to 70 by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day as well. Winds are expected from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WCPO Monday high temperatures

The sky turns mostly cloudy tonight ahead of our next weather system. This keeps temperatures much warmer tonight, only cooling to 58 degrees.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with warm temperatures again. Highs are expected to rise to 74 in the afternoon hours, nearly 25 degrees above normal. The record on Tuesday is 77 degrees. There's a small chance for rain during the day, but more than likely we'll see dry weather throughout most of the day. The better rain chance starts up overnight.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A few stronger to severe storms will be possible. That's why the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. Hail is the main concern overnight.

WCPO Tuesday night severe weather risk

Showers and storms will continue on Wednesday morning as we head out the door. There will be a little break around midday and then new rounds of showers and storms will develop for the afternoon hours. This is another window where severe storms will be possible.

WCPO Wednesday afternoon storms

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 43

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms

A few strong to severe storms

Low: 62

