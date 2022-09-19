Watch Now
How long storms are around on Monday

Heat and humidity aren't leaving yet
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 4:24 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 04:26:06-04

We've had 6 rain free days but that comes to an end this morning as a batch of showers and storms move through the Tri-State.

The best chance for rain will be from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. as a decaying cluster of showers and storms moves through the Ohio Valley. Severe weather is not expected. What this rain will do is knock some ragweed pollen out of the air for us.

The sky stays mostly cloudy for the rest of our Monday forecast with a slight chance for rain continuing into the afternoon hours. But this rain doesn't bring a break in heat or humidity. We'll still end up around 83 today with muggy conditions.

A stalled boundary to our north ensures we'll stay hot and humid for a few more days. Tuesday warms to 86 under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday we warm up to 90 degrees with a heat index of 94! The bulk of the forecast is dry on Wednesday but in the evening hours, a cold front will bring some isolated showers. But this front is a game changer in our extended forecast!

Highs drop to only 73 on Thursday for the 1st day of Fall and we'll stay cool going into the weekend too.

MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 68

MONDAY
Morning storms
Mostly cloudy with a slight afternoon chance
High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm/muggy
Low: 65

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm and humid
High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 68

