How long rain will be around on St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day!
There isn't a lot to celebrate in today's forecast as rain, windy and colder air take over in the Tri-State. Scattered showers will be on the move throughout the rest of the morning and up to around the noon hour. It will also be windy during this time. Temperatures will be at their warmest through 8 a.m. at around 51 degrees. Then the cold front passes and temperatures tumble! We'll cool to 40 by the noon hour and stay in the low 40s for the rest of the day. Winds will continue from the west at 15 to 20 mph and it's going to make it feel more like the low 30s.
The sky turns partly cloudy tonight and this allows the temperature to cool to 27 degrees. It will still be breezy overnight too.
Saturday will be cold and windy. Temperatures only warm to 38 tomorrow. With a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, it's very possible that we'll see flurries as moisture gets pulled this direction off the Great Lakes. It won't be measurable snow, but it will indeed look at feel like winter for this last official weekend of winter.
Sunday will be another cold day with a high of 37 and a partly sunny sky.
Warmer air will build back into the Ohio Valley next week. We should see rising temperatures each day, eventually into the mid 60s later in the week. At this point, very little rain is in the forecast next week too.
MORNING RUSH
Scattered showers
Windy
Low: 51
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Rain until midday
Falling temperatures, cloudy
4 PM: 40
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder, windy
Low: 27
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Flurries
High: 38
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 21
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 37
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports