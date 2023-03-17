How long rain will be around on St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

There isn't a lot to celebrate in today's forecast as rain, windy and colder air take over in the Tri-State. Scattered showers will be on the move throughout the rest of the morning and up to around the noon hour. It will also be windy during this time. Temperatures will be at their warmest through 8 a.m. at around 51 degrees. Then the cold front passes and temperatures tumble! We'll cool to 40 by the noon hour and stay in the low 40s for the rest of the day. Winds will continue from the west at 15 to 20 mph and it's going to make it feel more like the low 30s.

The sky turns partly cloudy tonight and this allows the temperature to cool to 27 degrees. It will still be breezy overnight too.

Saturday will be cold and windy. Temperatures only warm to 38 tomorrow. With a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, it's very possible that we'll see flurries as moisture gets pulled this direction off the Great Lakes. It won't be measurable snow, but it will indeed look at feel like winter for this last official weekend of winter.

Sunday will be another cold day with a high of 37 and a partly sunny sky.

Warmer air will build back into the Ohio Valley next week. We should see rising temperatures each day, eventually into the mid 60s later in the week. At this point, very little rain is in the forecast next week too.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Windy

Low: 51

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Rain until midday

Falling temperatures, cloudy

4 PM: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder, windy

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 21

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 37

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========