How long rain lingers on Thursday

Showers and storms moved through the Tri-State overnight and I'm still tracking areas of rain for the morning drive. With the front still passing, isolated showers and storms will be possible up through the early afternoon hours. After that, the sky is mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with cooler highs in the mid to low 70s. It's a stark contrast from the 89 degree high we saw on Wednesday!

Cooler, drier air is taking over for the next several days. We are looking at cool, refreshing nights and comfortable afternoons. And at least 3 full days without rain as well.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 77.

Saturday starts at 54 and only warms to 79 in the afternoon hours. This is perfectly seasonal for early June when it comes to the high.

Sunday turns a little warmer with a high of 81 under a partly cloudy sky. All in all, it's not a bad looking weekend!

Next week's weather pattern turns stormy again with several chances for showers and thunderstorms during the week.

MORNING RUSH

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Spotty showers and storms possible until noon

Mostly cloudy, cooler

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler, refreshing

Low: 54

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool again

Low: 54

