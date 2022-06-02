Watch
How long rain lingers on Thursday

Cooler, drier air takes over
Ketch of the Day - Sunrise over Winter Woods Lake
Raymon Lockett
Posted at 3:02 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 03:04:37-04

Showers and storms moved through the Tri-State overnight and I'm still tracking areas of rain for the morning drive. With the front still passing, isolated showers and storms will be possible up through the early afternoon hours. After that, the sky is mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with cooler highs in the mid to low 70s. It's a stark contrast from the 89 degree high we saw on Wednesday!

Potential showers through the early afternoon
Potential showers through the early afternoon

Cooler, drier air is taking over for the next several days. We are looking at cool, refreshing nights and comfortable afternoons. And at least 3 full days without rain as well.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 77.

Saturday starts at 54 and only warms to 79 in the afternoon hours. This is perfectly seasonal for early June when it comes to the high.

Sunday turns a little warmer with a high of 81 under a partly cloudy sky. All in all, it's not a bad looking weekend!

First weekend of June Weekend Planner
First weekend of June Weekend Planner

Next week's weather pattern turns stormy again with several chances for showers and thunderstorms during the week.

MORNING RUSH
A few showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 67

THURSDAY
Spotty showers and storms possible until noon
Mostly cloudy, cooler
High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler, refreshing
Low: 54

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
Low: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

