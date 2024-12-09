How long rain lasts on Monday

Rain rolled in overnight and we'll see the best chance for light showers through 6 a.m. Then, between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., rain will move off to the east. The sky will stay cloudy for the peak morning drive and it's not out of the question that we could see some drizzle at times.

Most of our Monday forecast will be overcast and mild as temperatures rise to the mid-50s. There will be some drizzle developing at times.

The sky stays overcast to mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures cool to the mid-40s. There is a lot of low-level moisture left in the Ohio Valley, which could set the stage for patchy fog on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's forecast is another dreary one. We will see isolated showers in the morning, especially in our eastern locations. Then, in the afternoon, more spotty, light rain will develop. Temperatures will warm to 47.

After the cold front moves out of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday afternoon, colder air will move in quickly! We'll drop to 29 for Wednesday morning and only warm back to 34 degrees that afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and we should see some flurries.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 51

MONDAY

Isolated showers/drizzle after 9 a.m.

Overcast, mild again

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Patchy fog possible

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Cloudy sky

Spotty showers

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 29

