Winter Weather Advisory issued until 9 a.m.

NEW: The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9 a.m. for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Highland, Mason and Warren County. Light snow is covering the roads in this area and an additional 1" of snow is possible. So watch out for slick spots as you head out the door this morning.

Cold. Snow. Cold. Those are the big takeaways today and we've got the latest breakdown.

Our Thursday forecast is just flat-out cold. We'll start with temperatures around 20 and wind chills in the single digits. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures warm to 26 this afternoon with wind chills closer to 18-20 degrees. Today is a day for the legitimate winter coat!

Light snow will move in Thursday night and into the Friday morning rush. Because it's so cold, this snow would stick to the roads. Up to a 1/2 inch of snow cannot be ruled out tonight and some slick spots heading into the morning rush on Friday.

WCPO Snow Friday morning

WCPO Snowfall by 9 a.m. Friday

Snow will taper off by 9 a.m. and we'll be mostly cloudy and dry for a few hours. Then another impulse of moisture comes in for later Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so this will be a wintry mix and for some, additional light snowfall. All said and done tomorrow, up to 1" of snow is possible.

WCPO Wintry mix for Friday evening

We'll see a few flurries on Saturday but no accumulating snowfall. Highs come in at 32 degrees.

Then COLD is the focus. Starting Saturday around 10 p.m., wind chills will dip to around 10 degrees and stay between 0 to 10 degrees until late Wednesday morning. This is going to be a stretch of very cold weather! There isn't any snow in the timeframe, but those bitterly cold days and nights, so start planning ahead now.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder, feels like 5-10 degrees

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Wind chills in the teens

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow begins

1/2" possible by morning rush

Low: 20

FRIDAY

Morning light snow

Afternoon and evening wintry mix

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

Low: 26

