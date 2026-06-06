Hot weekend with a few showers and storms

A warm and increasingly humid stretch of weather is setting up across the Tri-State, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s through much of the upcoming week. It'll will be quiet with a mix of clouds and mild conditions, as temperatures settle into the upper 60s by daybreak. So, it'll be a warm start to the Redlegs Run.

Today starts off partly sunny and warm, but keep an eye on the sky later into the afternoon and especially into Saturday night. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a “MARGINAL RISK” for severe storms. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop, and while many areas could stay dry for much of the day, any stronger storms that form could bring damaging winds as the primary concern.

By tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible and highly dependent on where a frontal boundary sets up. Right now, it appears the front will drop just south of the Ohio River, and that will still bring us a chance for rain, especially in Northern Kentucky. Should the boundary remain further north, this will mean more widespread showers and storms.

The pattern then turns into a typical summertime setup for the start of the new week. Monday brings another chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with plenty of clouds and continued warmth. Rain chances increase again Tuesday and Wednesday, when scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected at times. Not everyone will see rain all day, but several rounds of activity are possible, particularly during the warmer part of the day.

The reason for these repeated storm chances is a series of weak disturbances moving through a warm and humid air mass. At the same time, temperatures and moisture levels will continue to edge upward as the week progresses.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 66

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Spotty downpours possible

High: 86

TONIGHT

Rain chances linger

Warmer

Low: 68

TOMORROW

Mainly dry AM

Storm chances PM

High: 84

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