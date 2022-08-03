Hot & muggy day with temperatures feeling like 100+

There is a HEAT ADVISORY starting today at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the entire Tri-State. With the combination of heat and humidity, our temperatures will feel like 100+ degrees, with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday starts off very muggy! Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s to low 70s with a mostly clear sky. A few spots could see some morning fog. We'll eventually see highs rise to the low 90s. Tonight, remains muggy with lows only falling to the low to mid 70s. We are expected to stay dry tonight.

Thursday is still hot, but we'll have a chance to afternoon and evening thunderstorms. None of this appears severe. There are also more chances for rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Our main concern over the next couple of days will be flooding. We're estimating up to two inches of rain in some spots.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be near or right above average with less chances for rain.

WEDNESDAY

Feeling like 100+

Mostly clear

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Muggy

Partly cloudy

Low: 74

THURSDAY

T'storms

Muggy

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Warm

Leftover showers

Low: 70

