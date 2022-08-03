Hot & muggy day with temperatures feeling like 100+

There is a HEAT ADVISORY starting today at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the entire Tri-State. With the combination of heat and humidity, our temperatures will feel like 100+ degrees, with highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday starts off very muggy! Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s to low 70s with a mostly clear sky. A few spots could see some morning fog. We'll eventually see highs rise to the low 90s. Tonight, remains muggy with lows only falling to the low to mid 70s. We are expected to stay dry tonight.
Thursday is still hot, but we'll have a chance to afternoon and evening thunderstorms. None of this appears severe. There are also more chances for rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Our main concern over the next couple of days will be flooding. We're estimating up to two inches of rain in some spots.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be near or right above average with less chances for rain.
WEDNESDAY
Feeling like 100+
Mostly clear
High: 93
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Muggy
Partly cloudy
Low: 74
THURSDAY
T'storms
Muggy
High: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT
Warm
Leftover showers
Low: 70
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports