Hot & muggy day before storms arrive

We're starting off with fog again this morning. This has been the trend for several mornings now. Not everyone is seeing this fog though. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the fog clears, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There is a small chance for a shower this evening, but most of us will stay on the dry side. Lows tonight fall into the low 70s.

Monday morning is partly cloudy. Storms move in by the afternoon and into the evening. We're not expecting severe weather. It will be another muggy day with highs in the upper 80s. There will be brief periods of breaks, but as of now, a line of storms moving in late Monday into Tuesday morning is a possibility. Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to take a dip. By the end of the workweek, we'll be in the low 80s for highs.

SUNDAY

Morning fog

Partly cloudy

High: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT

Muggy

Mostly clear

Low: 72

MONDAY

T'storms

Heavy at times

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

T'storms continue

Muggy

Low: 71

