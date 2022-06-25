Watch Now
Hot & muggy day ahead before rain returns

Highs in the low 90s
Dwayne Slavey
Posted at 4:28 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 04:28:39-04

There is an Air Quality Alert for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Dearborn counties until midnight.

We're starting on the clear side this morning. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s. Humidity is expected to rise, so we'll feel a tad bit of mugginess today. Partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs are slightly warmer than Friday. We'll see temperatures in the low 90s.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 70s. We'll stay dry but a few showers may pass through Sunday morning. The bulk of our rain happens in the afternoon. Best window of opportunity for storms will in the afternoon to the evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday with the main impact being strong winds. Sunday's highs will reach the low 90s.

After Sunday, we'll see a huge cool down! Monday's highs will be in the upper 70s! We'll see a gradual warm up throughout the rest of the week, back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Muggy
Low: 72

SUNDAY
Muggy
Afternoon t'storms
High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Rain fading
Low: 63

