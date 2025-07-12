Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot, muggy, and storm chances

Heat index near 100
A warm and dry start to the weekend, but it won’t last long. Rain and storms are expected to develop as a cold front moves in.

Showers will begin early Saturday afternoon and become more scattered across the Tri-State into the evening. We’re under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, so while most storms will stay below severe limits, a few could get a little stronger. Highs will reach the low 90s.

After sunset, things quiet down, and we’ll stay mostly dry through Sunday morning. By midday, however, storms return and will persist into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are expected to be near 90.

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
PM storms
High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 71

SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
Isolated storm
High: 89

