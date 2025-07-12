Hot, muggy, and storm chances

A warm and dry start to the weekend, but it won’t last long. Rain and storms are expected to develop as a cold front moves in.

Showers will begin early Saturday afternoon and become more scattered across the Tri-State into the evening. We’re under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, so while most storms will stay below severe limits, a few could get a little stronger. Highs will reach the low 90s.

After sunset, things quiet down, and we’ll stay mostly dry through Sunday morning. By midday, however, storms return and will persist into the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are expected to be near 90.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

PM storms

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 71

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated storm

High: 89

