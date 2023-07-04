Hot & muggy 4th of July Forecast!

We're off to a dry and muggy start to Tuesday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s, feeling more like the lower 90s at times. There is the tiniest bit of rain for today, mostly in the afternoon and early evening. These showers will be very spotty. None are expected to have a major impact on any 4th of July activities. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with temperatures falling to the mid 70s by midnight.

A MARGINAL risk for severe weather remains for Wednesday. We're expected to warm to the upper 80s to lower 90s. There does not appear to be a great chance for precipitation. We may see some spotty showers pop up in the evening.

Thursday also has us under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. Expect more updates as we get closer. Highs that day will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures do appear to fall to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

4TH OF JULY

Muggy

Mostly dry

High: 88

4TH OF JULY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Slightly warmer

Few afternoon showers

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Mild

Low: 71

