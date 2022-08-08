Hot, humid and more afternoon storms

We are looking at another hot and humid day here in the Ohio Valley. The heat index will rise into the upper 90s if not up to 100 in the peak heat of the day. The only relief you get is if it rains.

Monday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 70s. We'll warm to 85 by the noon hour as clouds start to form. After that point, pop up showers and storms will return to the radar for the rest of the day. Just like Sunday, it's not a guaranteed rain chance but more in the 30-40% chance range. If you do get rain, you could get a downpour. Highs increase to 89 this afternoon but with oppressive humidity factored in, it will feel like 96-100 degrees.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Heat Index & Temperature Forecast for Monday



A slow moving cold front will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. This will increase our chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day, especially in the afternoon hours. Our highest chance for rain Tuesday is in northern Kentucky. Severe weather is not expected.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Cold Front



Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85. I'm watching a small rain chance but at this point, the day more or less looks dry.

The front actually doesn't full pass on Tuesday, it will still be lingering in the area on Wednesday. This brings in more rounds of showers and storms.

A second cold front finally passes on Thursday night and this finally opens the door to cool, drier and more comfortable air!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Warm and muggy

Low: 74

MONDAY

Dry morning, warming quickly

Isolated afternoon storms, feels like 99

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, muggy

Scattered storms likely

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

A few storms

Low: 69

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========