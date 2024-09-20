Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot Friday and timing out weekend rain chances

Another day above 90 degrees
football.jfif
WCPO
Seven Greater Cincinnati teams are preparing for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals Nov. 19.
football.jfif
Posted
and last updated

It's hard to believe we are discussing this.... but we need to break down rain chances in the coming days. Yes, plural chances!

The first potential for rain is actually today, Friday. It's not going to come into play until late this evening, but a few isolated showers will be possible in our western locations from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday evening rain chance
Friday evening rain chance

Most of the Friday forecast is mostly sunny and downright hot. Temperatures rise to 93 degrees today with few clouds. Then this evening, we'll see that small chance for rain after sunset to the west.

Saturday's forecast is now looking drier. Temperatures will still be hot, topping out at 92 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. If we were to see an isolated shower, it would be in the afternoon. It's also a little sticky outside too. If you are heading out to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, be prepared to sweat!

Hot Saturday Forecast
Hot Saturday Forecast

Sunday's forecast brings another rain chance as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours with spotty showers on the radar. The level of heat we achieve on Sunday is really up to the rain prognosis. If the trend toward are rainier outlook continues, it will bring the high down to 80. If we don't see the rain, highs could easily still climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday as low pressure slowly passes through the Ohio Valley. Once this is gone, we'll see a drop in temperatures, returning highs to normal in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Warm
Low: 66

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot, late evening rain chance
High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Partly cloudy
Low: 68

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy, hot
Slight chance
High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 69

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty afternoon showers
High: 85

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk