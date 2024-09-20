Hot Friday and timing out weekend rain chances

It's hard to believe we are discussing this.... but we need to break down rain chances in the coming days. Yes, plural chances!

The first potential for rain is actually today, Friday. It's not going to come into play until late this evening, but a few isolated showers will be possible in our western locations from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WCPO Friday evening rain chance



Most of the Friday forecast is mostly sunny and downright hot. Temperatures rise to 93 degrees today with few clouds. Then this evening, we'll see that small chance for rain after sunset to the west.

Saturday's forecast is now looking drier. Temperatures will still be hot, topping out at 92 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. If we were to see an isolated shower, it would be in the afternoon. It's also a little sticky outside too. If you are heading out to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, be prepared to sweat!

WCPO Hot Saturday Forecast



Sunday's forecast brings another rain chance as a cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours with spotty showers on the radar. The level of heat we achieve on Sunday is really up to the rain prognosis. If the trend toward are rainier outlook continues, it will bring the high down to 80. If we don't see the rain, highs could easily still climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday as low pressure slowly passes through the Ohio Valley. Once this is gone, we'll see a drop in temperatures, returning highs to normal in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot, late evening rain chance

High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy, hot

Slight chance

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 85

