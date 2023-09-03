Hot but dry for fireworks tonight

Yesterday was the start of our heat wave as we hit 93° in the afternoon. We see similar conditions today so make sure you're prepared for all your outdoor holiday plans.

Both today and Monday will see more of the heat as temperatures return to the low 90s. Temperatures will range between 90 to 93. The humidity will bump up a bit too, making it feel slightly warmer. However, it won't be nearly as oppressive as the heat wave from a few weeks back. Still expect it to feel near 95-degrees, if not warmer.

The fireworks forecast looks fantastic! While it will be very warm and muggy we will stay dry! Skies will be mostly clear into the evening and winds shouldn't be much of an issue either.

Labor Day looks to be nearly a carbon copy of today with temperatures into the low 90s, a few clouds, and some humidity. We will likely stay dry through the week despite a few chances at showers or storms late in the week.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Staying warm

Low: 67

TODAY

Sunny & Hot

Higher humidity too

High: 91

TONIGHT

Still warm & muggy

A few clouds

Low: 69

MONDAY

Sunny & Hot

Even warmer

High: 93

