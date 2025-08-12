Hot and humid with a few pop up storms

Heat and humidity are still the big elements in today’s forecast. But for the next 48 hours, we will see chances for rain returning as well, so let’s break that down.

Tuesday starts dry and mostly sunny with a low of 74 degrees. Like the last few mornings, it’s very muggy. The sky will stay mostly sunny through the noon hour. It’s around 1-3 p.m. that isolated storms will start to develop. These will not be organized or in a line that’s moving across the area; it’s sporadic activity. Most locations will not see rain today. Temperatures will top out at 90 with a heat index of 95 degrees.

Wednesday brings the best chance for rain we will see this week. The morning starts dry with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. It’s around noon that scattered storms will start to develop, especially east of I-71. Then by the evening rush, scattered storms will be across our area. While severe weather isn’t expected, some downpours are likely, along with frequent lightning strikes. We will top out at 88 tomorrow.

After that, rain chances are slim and temperatures will stay near the 90-degree mark for several days in a row.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Partly cloudy & muggy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Still muggy

Low: 70

