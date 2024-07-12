Hot and humid weather on tap for days

The traditional days of summer are here! It's hot. It's a bit humid. And we'll see pop up afternoon storms. If that doesn't define July, I don't know what does!
The sky is partly cloudy this morning and we'll stay partly cloudy through the day as temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. The level of humidity is slowly rising, making it feel a degree or two warmer outside today. Then, by 1-2 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start popping up randomly on the radar. Part of this is due to daytime heating and rising humidity but there's also a very weak system passing through the Ohio Valley today.
Saturday's forecast will nearly be a repeat of this forecast story. We'll start at 69 degrees and warm to 91 degrees in the afternoon. Humidity levels are about the same and pop up storms will be possible in the peak heat of the afternoon.
Sunday's high rises to 92 degrees with isolated showers and storms, focused on the afternoon hours.
The hottest days of our heat wave will come on Monday and Tuesday when highs range from 94-96 degrees. The heat index will surpass 100 degrees with humidity factored in. A cold front passes on Wednesday next week, putting an end to the 90+ degree stretch.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Warm
Low: 69
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Pop up afternoon storms
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warm and muggy
Low: 69
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Pop-up isolated afternoon storms
High: 91
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 69
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 92
