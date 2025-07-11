Hot and humid today with storm chances this weekend

Yesterday we hit 88 for a high, today we will be at or above 90. Average high is 86. However, humidity continues to climb and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.
There's an isolated chance for a shower or two in the afternoon but overall it's just dry and mostly sunny.
Tomorrow we start to see rain and storm chances really move back in. This is thanks to a cold front that moves through the tri-state. It will move in during the afternoon hours, so we still get to 90 for a high, maybe a tad higher.
Expect showers and storms Saturday afternoon and then rain for our Sunday as the front will stall. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.
MORNING RUSH
Mild
Dry
Low: 71
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Humid
High: 90
TONIGHT
Clear
Mild
Low: 71
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny 1st half
Afternoon storms
High: 91
