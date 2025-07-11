Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid today with storm chances this weekend

Tracking a cold front this weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Heat moves back in before the storms
thermometer heatwave heat hot weather
Posted

Yesterday we hit 88 for a high, today we will be at or above 90. Average high is 86. However, humidity continues to climb and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

There's an isolated chance for a shower or two in the afternoon but overall it's just dry and mostly sunny.

Tomorrow we start to see rain and storm chances really move back in. This is thanks to a cold front that moves through the tri-state. It will move in during the afternoon hours, so we still get to 90 for a high, maybe a tad higher.

Expect showers and storms Saturday afternoon and then rain for our Sunday as the front will stall. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MORNING RUSH
Mild
Dry
Low: 71

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Humid
High: 90

TONIGHT
Clear
Mild
Low: 71

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny 1st half
Afternoon storms
High: 91

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk