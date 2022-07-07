Hot and humid today, lower storm chance

The hot, humid and stormy pattern isn't over. But I will say, today's storm activity will not be as widespread or as strong.

The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and lows around the 70 degree mark. The sky turns partly cloudy for several hours as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. It will feel like the mid 90s due to the oppressive humidity. It's after 2 p.m. that isolated showers and storms will move through the Ohio Valley, especially to the west/southwest today. This will pale in comparison to the storms we saw on Wednesday. Even the risk of severe weather is substantially lower today.

WCPO Thursday afternoon radar



The final day of storms from this stalled system will impact Friday's forecast as well. The morning hours should be dry but mostly cloudy and very muggy. It's in the afternoon that our first round of storms should pop in the heat of the day. There's a low end threat for severe weather with this activity.

WCPO Friday's Severe Weather Risk



WCPO Friday early afternoon storms



It's late Friday night that a bigger push of showers and storms will move through our region. This is from the low pressure system passing just to our south. Severe weather cannot be ruled out with this overnight activity too.

WCPO Friday late night storms



But once the storms end, well before sunrise on Saturday, the heat drops and so does humidity!

Saturday will be a nice forecast with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will be noticeably lower but not completely absent.

Sunday will be a stunning day starting with temperatures in the low 60s and warming to 82 that afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. It's another day where humidity won't be as overwhelming!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Very Muggy

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very muggy, slight chance

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Some strong to severe storms

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========